3 New 7-Seater Cars Launching This Year With Diesel Engines

Here are three upcoming 7-seater cars set to be introduced with diesel engines over the course of this year in India

In the Indian automotive space along the course of this calendar year, brands like Hyundai, Kia, and MG are preparing to launch new 7-seater vehicles or updates of existing models with diesel engines. Below, we’ve compiled all the essential details for you:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

By the middle of this calendar year, the Hyundai Alcazar is set to receive a refresh. Drawing inspiration from the extensively updated Creta, it will feature unique styling elements to establish its distinct identity. Inside, the Alcazar facelift will echo the design of the Creta and will include Level 2 ADAS tech among other new features.

It will continue to be powered by the 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine producing 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. In addition, the 1.5L turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, generating 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, will remain on sale.

2. MG Gloster Facelift:

Just a while ago, MG Motor announced plans to launch two new models in the latter part of this CY. One of these is expected to be a new electric vehicle, likely around the festive season based on the Wuling Cloud EV, while the other will be the facelifted Gloster. The full-size seven-seater SUV has been spied testing several times in recent months indicating that it will receive cosmetic updates at the front and rear, along with newly designed alloy wheels.

Additionally, the interior will undergo several revisions. The 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will remain unchanged, delivering 161 PS in its two-wheel drive configuration, while the four-wheel drive variant will generate 216 PS. Both configurations will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will continue to rival Toyota Fortuner while the Ford Endeavour is making a comeback soon.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival underwent a global facelift late last year and is set to be launched in India in the coming months. This version marks a significant departure from the previous model, as India has not yet received the fourth generation. It will adhere to the latest Opposites United styling language and feature a more luxurious interior. Powering the MPV will be the same 2.2L turbo diesel mill, generating 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque, coupled with an eight-speed AT.