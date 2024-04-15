3 Confirmed New SUVs Launching Very Soon – Mahindra To Force

Mahindra will launch the XUV 3XO on April 29 while the Jeep Wrangler facelift is scheduled to arrive on April 22 and the 5-door Force Gurkha has already been teased

Within the next 3-4 weeks, as many as three new SUVs are slated to launch in India. The XUV 3XO, rebranded XUV300, will be introduced on April 29 while the facelifted Wrangler will arrive next week. The 5-door and 3-door versions of the Force Gurkha are coming soon too and here we have explained about them:

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO:

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, scheduled to be launched on April 29, 2024, is set to feature a thoroughly updated exterior and interior design. While no significant changes to the powertrain are expected, there is a high possibility of the introduction of a new torque converter automatic transmission option.

The exterior will be heavily influenced by the upcoming BE range. In the more modern cabin, new features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a digital instrument cluster, first-in-segment panoramic sunroof and a host of new amenities will be available.

2. Jeep Wrangler Facelift:

Last year, Jeep introduced the facelifted Wrangler globally and it will finally make its way to India on April 22, 2024. The updated Wrangler gets several exterior and interior changes while new features will be added to the lineup as well. It will continue to be powered by a 2.0L turbo petrol engine producing 270 hp and it will be paired with an eight-speed AT sending power to all four wheels as standard.

3. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

The 5-door Force Gurkha has already been teased in India along with its 3-door sibling. The latter is making a comeback after a year of absence and both lifestyle off-road SUVs will be powered by the 2.6L four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz but with BSVI stage 2 compliance this time around. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission only.

The 5-door Force Gurkha has plenty of design similarities compared to its 3-door sibling and it will have a longer wheelbase to accommodate two additional doors and will have a roomier cabin. The SUV is expected to offer in three seating layouts – five-, six-, and seven while the 3-door will stick with a four-seater configuration. Additionally, new features including a shift-on-fly 4WD knob will be added to enhance the overall appeal of the Gurkha. It will compete with the forthcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar.