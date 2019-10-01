2,952 Units Of Toyota Glanza Sold In September 2019, Highest Yet

Toyota Glanza is sold in India with standard three years/one lakh km warranty and both the petrol engines offered are BSVI compliant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Glanza in the domestic market in early June 2019 and is the first rebadged product to come out of Toyota-Suzuki partnership that concentrates of mutual benefits and leveraging each other’s strengths in various fields. Unlike its donor Baleno, the Glanza is sold only in two variants: G and V.

The Toyota Glanza is currently priced between Rs. 7.29 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. Since its market debut, the Glanza’s sales would have crossed around 11,000 units.

Despite being a rebadged product, the Glanza sometimes appeared as the third best-selling hatchback in its segment behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. In the month of September 2019, Maruti Suzuki supplied 2,952 units of the Baleno to Toyota under the OEM car sharing contract and it was the highest in a single month.

Cumulatively, Maruti Suzuki supplied 11,577 units of the Baleno to Toyota so far. The Glanza is differentiated from Baleno with minor exterior revisions such as the inclusion of the Toyota badge and variant badge while the front grille has gained a new design. As for the powertrain, it uses the new 1.2-litre K-series DualJet petrol engine with SHVS technology.

It generates 89 bhp and 113 Nm while the 1.2-litre K12B petrol developing 83 bhp and 115 Nm. The former is mated to a five-speed manual while the latter sticks with either a five-speed manual or a CVT. It does not come equipped with a diesel engine, unlike the Baleno. The V MT is claimed capable of 21.01 kmpl, the G MT 1.2L DualJet SHVS at 23.87 kmpl and the Glanza CVT at 19.56 kmpl.

The Glanza is sold in five colour schemes with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh km (whichever comes first). Some of the highlighting features in the Glanza are a leather-wrapped steering wheel, reversing camera, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Toyota Connect App, etc.