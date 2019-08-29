2,225 Units of Royal Enfield 650 Twins Sold In July 2019

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins continues to outperform the rivals, selling 2,225 units in July 2019

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins comprising the Continental GT and Interceptor are performing increasingly well with very passing month. The biggest capacity motorcycles from the Indian cruiser motorcycle manufacturer, which happens to be the most affordable mid-capacity motorcycles in India to recently crossed 2,000 unit sales in a single month, after it was launched in November last year.

Keeping the momentum going, the 650 Duo has clocked 2,225 units in July 2019, a new high for the brand’s duo who grabbed everyone’s attention, right from the domestic market to the U.S. market. We recently broke the story that Royal Enfield will hike the prices of the 650 Twins by at Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000 for the domestic market.

The reason for the hike is not known yet, but an update to the BS-VI technology could be one of the reasons. Royal Enfield will hike the prices from 1st September 2019, however, it’s highly unlikely that the price hike will dent the sales of the 650 Twins as the duo is already outselling bikes like Bajaj Dominar, KTM 390 and other 400cc motorcycles.

Both the Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the same a 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air-cooled fuel-injected engine with 47 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm linked to a six-speed transmission. The 650 Twins are also the first Royal Enfield motorcycles to get a slipper clutch.

As for the mechanicals, the braking duties are performed by twin-piston Bybre calipers 320 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear. There’s also a dual-channel ABS braking system and 41 mm telescopic suspension at the front and dual-suspension at the rear.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT is priced lower than the Interceptor at Rs 2.51 Lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 2.66 Lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Not only the 650 Twins, but the Royal Enfield Himalayan also registered a 100 percent growth in the July month, surpassing the competitors with a huge margin.

Data Source: AutoPunditz