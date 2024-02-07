2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Launched In India At Rs. 1.39 Lakh

2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome colour scheme gets a gleaming chrome touch across its body to enhance its premium appeal

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has today announced the introduction of the FZ-X in a new colour scheme. The Yamaha FZ-X Chrome colour was showcased recently and it has now officially entered the market, carrying a price of Rs. 1,39,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese manufacturer has noted that the first 100 customers booking the motorcycle online get a Casio G-Shock watch upon delivery.

The new addition underscores commitment to consistently updating and modernising its product lineup according to Yamaha, which has largely been only launching new paint schemes to its mass market focussed range lately. The chrome finish can be seen on the fuel tank as well as surrounding the circular headlamp. However, the body panels and fenders are done up in black colour.

The mirrors, single piece grab rail, side-mounted exhaust system and rear mudguard are finished in black shade as well. The FZ-X wording on the side cover and the multi-spoke alloy wheels are painted in yellow to give a contrast look. As you might expect, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle and it continues to use the 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled Fi engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The equipment list comprises LED headlamp, lowly positioned engine guard, traction control, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect application, and so on.

As for the braking, the 2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome is equipped with a front and rear disc brake, assisted by a single- channel ABS system while the suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear.

The modern/retro themed motorcycle tips the weighing scale at 139 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. The other three shades available with the FZ-X are Matt Copper, Matte Titan and Dark Matte Blue. The new chrome is around Rs. 3,500 costlier than the Matte Copper and Matte Black shades as it sits at the top of the range.