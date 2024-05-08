2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4 DLX Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.29 L

2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4 DLX gets two new paint schemes namely Ice Fluo Vermillion and Cyber Green in India

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the introduction of new colour schemes for its popular FZS-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX in the domestic market. The Japanese manufacturer has brought in the new Ice Fluo Vermillion and the Cyber Green shades at a price tag of Rs. 1,29,700 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

With the introduction of these new options, the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX now offers six colour choices for customers: the newest additions, Ice Fluo Vermillion and Cyber Green, alongside Majesty Red, the iconic Racing Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic Grey. By expanding the colour range, Yamaha aims to attract young audience.

Speaking on the inclusion of new paint schemes, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “We at Yamaha recognize that young riders of today are not just looking for transportation but are seeking a complete lifestyle. They are aspirational and are equipped with insights of global trends and style. Their tastes and preferences are diverse, and they seek differentiated experiences that are unique and sets them apart.”

The 2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX is equipped with a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine offering a smooth acceleration and a responsive ride and a monoshock rear suspension while the front disc brake with a single channel ABS system is also offered. The naked motorcycle features Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect and a TCS (Traction Control System).

The e20-compatible bike’s design is enhanced by a Class D headlight, LED flashers, and an LED tail light, which improve light distribution and visibility at night. Additional styling touches include chrome duct plating and a 3D emblem, adding to its premium look. The coloured wheels add a flamboyant touch to its street presence.

With its two-level seat and lightweight build at just 135 kg, the FZS-FI DLX continues to be highly sought after in its segment. However, the competition has really increased in recent times and except for the addition of new body colours, Yamaha has not introduced any major updates for its FZ lineup in recent times.