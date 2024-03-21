2024 Volkswagen Taigun GT Line Debuts, Bookings Open

The bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport have commenced officially in India and they feature a host of cosmetic embellishments

At the Annual Brand Conference 2024, Volkswagen India has unveiled new offerings such as the GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants for Taigun, Virtus GT Plus Sport in its concept and the ID.4 electric vehicle. The bookings for the Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line are open across dealerships.

Speaking on this announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are elated to showcase the new Taigun line structure for the customers in India with the introduction of GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants. Our new line structure is a testament to the Brand’s commitment of delivering exceptional driving experiences. With the Taigun GT Line, our aim is to further democratize the performance oriented design updates to match the aspirations of our customers, making the coveted GT badge more accessible to all.”

Volkswagen has confirmed that the Taigun will now be offered in three trim levels namely GT Edge, Chrome and Sport. Under the new variant lineup, the Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line have debuted with visual enhancements inside and out. The GT Edge variants offer the Edge Collection to customers including both Matte and Black exterior colour options, equipped with a 1.5L petrol mill.

Under the Chrome line, buyers can choose from both engine options – 1.5L TSI EVO (7-speed DSG & 6-speed manual transmission) and 1.0L TSI (6-speed automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission). The new Sport grade gains distinctive black finishes as the GT Plus Sport variant comes with the 1.5L TSI EVO (7-speed DSG & 6-speed manual transmission) powertrain.

The GT Line variant can only be bought with the 1.0L TSI (6-speed automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission) powertrain option. While the Taigun GT Plus Sport boasts 19 exterior and 14 interior enhancements, the new GT Line is part of the brand democratising the GT badge and features six airbags as standard fitment.

The Taigun GT Line has been made available to consumers with a black theme across all colour options. The exterior comprises a GT Line badge (fender & rear), black coloured roof rails, matte black finish to the B- and C-pillars, black ORVMs, black coloured window bar, dark chrome outside door handle garnish, black LED headlamps, 17-inch Cassino black alloy wheels, black front lamellas and design strip, dark underbody spoiler and diffuser and black coloured ‘Taigun’ letters on boot lid.

Other highlights are black TSI badge on the boot and rear design strip, black coloured headliner, glossy black dashboard décor plus edgy opulence inserts, red ambient lights, dark coloured lower interior, Crystal Grey coloured stitching on the seat covers, steering wheel and front centre armrest, black leatherette seat covers, black grab handles, sunvisor, pillar garnish, roof lamp housing and sunvisor holder.