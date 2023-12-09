2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In India At Rs. 1.35 Lakh

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets dual-channel ABS system, three ride modes (Urban, Sport and Rain), and SmartXonnect connectivity as standard

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the 2024 iteration of the Apache RTR 160 4V at the ongoing 2023 Motosoul event in Vagator, Goa. The naked motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu) and is currently available in a single colour scheme namely Lightning Blue. It is more than just a MY update as new features have been added.

One of the key additions is the dual-channel ABS system while three new ride modes have been included to further spice up the VFM proposition and they are Urban, Rain and Sport. The new version also gains a bigger 240 mm rear disc brake while the Bluetooth connectivity enabled by SmartXonnect is offered as a standard fitment to lure in buyers.

The Hosur-based manufacturer has not made any changes to the powertrain department though as the familiar 160 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine continues to produce a maximum power output of 16.2 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission as before as well.

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The availability of the dual-channel ABS system will help it compete squarely against Bajaj Pulsar N160 while other competitors will continue to be Honda CB Hornet 2.0 and Hero Xtreme 160R.

TVS has commenced the official bookings for the new motorcycle as well at its dealerships across the country. Speaking of the new launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business, Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motosoul is a platform that offers a complete range of motorcycling experiences aligned to the varied interests of the biking community. It brings together riders, customers, enthusiasts, and music lovers. The event has always stayed true to the TVS’s commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries. The last two days have been memorable, and we are happy to be catalysts for a festival that belongs to the motorcycling community.”

The equipment list comprises LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation system, call and SMS alerts, crash alerts and so on.