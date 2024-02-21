2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Makes A Comeback With 3 Model Range

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser marks the return of the nameplate after two years of absence in the US and is available in three different models

The Land Cruiser nameplate has returned to the United States after two years of absence as the prices of the new range composing three models have been announced. The base 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958 carries a starting price of USD 55,950 (Rs. 46.41 lakh) and it gets a pair of LED headlamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a seven-inch digital cluster.

Other equipment highlights are heated seats, blind spot monitoring system, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering wheel with mounted controls and much more. It derives power from the same 2.4L i-Force Max hybrid engine, producing a maximum power output of 330 PS and 630 Nm of peak torque as in other models.

It is a capable off-roader in its own right as the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958 comes with standard features such as a full-time AWD system, locking differentials, etc. Moving up the ladder and paying 6 grand extra, features such as a twin 12.3-inch display, 10-speaker audio, powered tailgate, rectangular-shaped lighting and faux leather seats can be purchased.

The off-road features list also gets additions such as Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) and drive mode controller amongst others. The Premium Package gives rise to features such as a HUD, centre console cool box, a digital rearview mirror, a 14-speaker JBL audio, etc.

The First Edition, costing USD 74,950 (Rs. 62.17 lakh), is more unique with features such as retro-styled circular lightings, 18-inch alloy wheels, First Edition badges, a sturdy roof rack and roof rails and a new front skid plate. The new Land Cruiser is significantly less expensive than the model that was on sale two years ago and it competes with Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

Customers worldwide have embraced the latest Toyota Land Cruiser generation with enthusiasm. This is evidenced by the rapid sale of the initial batch of 2024 LC models in Germany, which sold out within just thirty minutes. In India, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is available in a single ZX diesel trim and is priced at Rs. 2.10 crore (ex-showroom).