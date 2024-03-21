2024 Tata Tiago EV Gets Updated With New Features: All Details

The new features on board the 2024 Tata Tiago EV come at no extra cost; The electric hatchback is the entry-level EV from Tata Motors

Tata Motors is currently leading the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market, thanks to its widespread portfolio and competent model line-up. The Tiago EV is the Indian carmaker’s entry-level product and recently, it got a price revision. The sticker cost of the hatchback was reduced by a good margin of Rs. 70,000.

In the latest development, Tata Motors has added a few new features to the MY 2024 Tiago EV and these additions come at no extra cost. So, let’s have a look at the new features of the 2024 Tata Tiago EV. While the Tata Tiago EV was already adequately loaded, these new features will further enhance its appeal.

It is important to note that the new features are limited to the top-spec trims. The top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range variant gets auto-dimming IRVM. In addition to this, a 45W Type-C fast charging port for the front passengers is now being offered in XZ+ Long Range and XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range variants.

Other notable features of the Tata Tiago EV include a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, cooled glove box, cruise control, multi-level regenerative braking, leatherette seats and an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system. In terms of safety features, the electric hatchback comes loaded with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, TPMS and more.

Priced in the range of Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Tiago EV is available in two powertrain options i.e. 19.2 kWh battery pack medium-range model and a 24 kWh long-range model. The claimed range for the medium-range variant stands at 250 kilometres while the long-range variant is capable of doing 315 kilometres on a single charge cycle.

The power output from the system stands at 61 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque for the medium-range variant. On the other hand, the long-range variant puts out 75 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. In India, the Tata Tiago EV rivals the likes of MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.