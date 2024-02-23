2024 Tata Nexon Dark Edition To Launch Soon In India

2024 Tata Nexon Dark Edition gets cosmetic updates inside and out and it will be offered in multiple trim levels upon launch in India

At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, Tata Motors showcased several upcoming cars including the production version of the Curvv ICE and Harrier EV, both bound for this year, Nexon iCNG concept, which will spawn a production model in the coming months, Altroz Racer concept, and Dark Editions of the Nexon EV and Safari ICE.

The Nexon, Harrier and Safari received respective facelifts late last year and the Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari are already on sale. The Tata Nexon Dark Edition, based on the thorough refresh applied recently, will be the next to arrive sometime in March 2024. The Dark Edition plays a key role in attracting customers in all three SUVs.

Just like its bigger Dark Edition siblings, the compact SUV’s Dark Edition variant will be available in multiple trims namely Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S and Fearless+ S. Thus, it can be had right from the mid-level variants. Buyers can choose between the petrol and diesel engine options with either manual or automatic transmission choice.

The familiar 1.2L turbo petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5L turbo diesel mill develops 115 PS and 260 Nm. The transmission options are a six-speed MT, a six-speed AMT and a six-speed DCT. The SUV will have similar changes compared to the Nexon EV Dark Edition displayed at the motoring event.

The blackened exterior of the 2024 Tata Nexon Dark Edition will come with a black finished grille section and bumper, black roof rails and alloy wheels, Tata logo with black garnish and Dark Edition badges. The interior will feature black seat upholstery, black roof liner, glossy black centre console, blackened dash, Dark Editions logo, etc.

The equipment list will comprise a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an all-digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, connected LED tail lamps, multiple airbags, and much more.