2024 Skoda Octavia RS Facelift Is The Most Powerful Octavia Ever

2024 Skoda Octavia RS derives power from a 2.0L TSI engine only and it develops 265 PS. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG

The facelifted Skoda Octavia has been revealed globally and it boasts visual enhancements and more advanced technologies. It will continue to be sold in sedan and estate body types and will derive power from a vast lineup of engines including petrol, diesel and mild-hybrid for now and a PHEV will join in later. The top-spec RS variant also gains its share of updates.

The exterior design is in line with the latest Superb as it has become sharper and the new Octavia is a major mid-life revision in the nameplate’s fourth generation. On the outside, the 2024 Skoda Octavia comes with new headlamps and DRLs and reworked bumpers at the front and rear. The LED tail lamp design is also new, as are the new alloy wheels.

The Sportline grade features glossy black trims and sports suspension while 19-inch alloy wheels are offered as an option. The interior is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an option to go up to 13 inches, a 10-inch digital instrument console, new interior finishes and upholstery options, and more advanced ADAS tech.

The Czech auto major has included artificial intelligence based Chat GPT voice assistant system. The performance-spec Octavia RS is more recognisable courtesy of several cosmetic updates including more aggressive bumpers with triangular air inlets, dual exhaust outlets and other bodily changes. The cabin gets bucket seats and contrast red stitching.

Other highlights in the 2024 Skoda Octavia RS are a three-spoke steering wheel with RS branding, aluminium pedals and carbon-like trims. It is available only with a 2.0L TSI petrol engine with the power rating bumped up to 265 PS – making it the most powerful production Octavia ever. The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed DSG, transferring power to only the front axle.

It also features sports suspension that lowers the ground clearance by 15 mm, exhaust note tuned for aural excellence, electronically controlled LSD, etc. The plug-in hybrid version of the Octavia facelift will arrive in the near future with improved performance and EV-only range.