2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift Teased With New Styling Ahead Of Global Debut

Scheduled for a global debut in the coming weeks, the 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift will get mild cosmetic revisions along with new feature additions

Skoda is set to update the Octavia for the international markets in the year 2024. The Czech carmaker recently released a teaser video of the upcoming Octavia Facelift that is expected to debut in the coming weeks. For reference, this will be the first mid-life update of the fourth-gen Octavia which was launched back in 2020.

The teaser video gives a sneak peek into the updated design of the Octavia Facelift. So, let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift. Going by the latest teaser, Skoda has highlighted that the Octavia facelift will get a new set of LED headlamps and an updated design for the grille along with minor revisions to the bumpers.

The overall silhouette will likely remain the same, however, expect a new design for the alloy wheels in the updated sedan and we got a small glimpse of the same in the teaser.Towards the back, a new set of LED tail lamps and minor tweaks to the body panels will be a part of the package.

Inside the cabin, the new Octavia will get a new colour theme and upholstery while the overall layout will remain more or less the same. In addition to this, the facelifted model will come with a larger infotainment system and a few new features from the new generation Superb as well as Kodiaq.

Under the hood, the international spec model is available with multiple powertrain combinations including the 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engines paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. In India, the current generation Octavia was discontinued last year in April as the sedan failed to comply with the stringent BS6.2 emissions norms, however, Skoda was earlier contemplating the launch of performance-oriented Octavia RS245 Hybrid for the domestic market.

Currently, some rumours floating in the market suggest that Skoda could bring back the regular Octavia in the Indian market in its facelifted guise. If this is the case, the premium sedan is expected to be launched around the end of 2024.