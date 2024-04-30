2024 Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Launched With Six Airbags As Standard

2024 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are now offered with six airbags as standard and they have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 10,000

Skoda India has introduced six airbags to the lineup of the Kushaq midsize SUV and Slavia midsize sedan in the domestic market and revised prices as well. The 2024 Skoda Kushaq now carries a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.79 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom) as the prices are up only by Rs. 10,000.

The 2024 Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, costs Rs. 11.63 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes up to Rs. 18.83 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The midsize sedan has also witnessed a hike of Rs. 10,000. The five-seater SUV’s prices have been increased only in the first four variants – 1.0L TSI Active, 1.0L TSI Onyx, 1.0L TSI Ambition and 1.0L TSI Ambition AT.

This has been done as six airbags are already available in other variants. Likewise, the 1.0L TSI Active, 1.0L TSI Ambition and 1.0L TSI Ambition AT are pricier by Rs. 10,000 as they have gained six airbags. In both models, only six airbags were sold in the Style only as the Ambition, Onyx and Active were fitted with dual front airbags.

The Elegance, Monte Carlo and Style editions are already offered with six airbags as standard. The 1.0L TSI Active costs Rs. 11.99 lakh while the 1.0L TSI Onyx is priced at Rs. 12.89 lakh, 1.0 TSI Ambition at Rs. 14.54 lakh and 1.0 TSI Ambition AT at Rs. 15.84 lakh for the 2024 Kushaq. The 1.0 TSI Active carries a price tag of Rs. 11.63 lakh for the 2024 Slavia.

The 2024 Skoda Slavia with 1.0 TSI Ambition and 1.0 TSI Ambition AT cost Rs. 13.78 lakh and Rs. 15.08 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). As for the performance, the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine produces 115 PS and 175 Nm while the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol mill develops a maximum power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque.

As for the transmission, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter auto and a seven-speed DSG are offered. Both models are expected to gain new features including ADAS in the near future.