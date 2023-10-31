2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Look Walkaround – Video

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will make its global debut on November 7 and it will compete against KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS and others

Royal Enfield will host the global debut of the new generation Himalayan on November 7, 2023 and ahead of it, we have brought you the first look walkaround of the upcoming dual-purpose adventure tourer. While the official specifications won’t be revealed until its debut, we have showed you the three colour schemes of the adv along with its overall design and mechanical bits.

We will be riding the 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan for four days in the Himalayas and on November 10, its comprehensive ride review will be posted on our YouTube channel. The all-new adventure touring machine will certainly be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411 and is more premium while boasting more advanced features and technologies.

A total of five colour schemes will be offered with the new Himalayan 450 and it holds plenty of importance for the brand’s sales volumes not just in India but across the globe. The leaked documents and homologation details reveal that the motorcycle will be equipped with a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine.

As you can see in the video, it is more than evident as the rectangular radiator is positioned behind the long travel upside-down front forks while the rear suspension duties will be handled by a monoshock. The three paint schemes showed are the dual-tone black and gold, white with camouflage-like green detailing and a cream shade.

The white and green combo comes with the new frame and split seats finished in green while the other two paint jobs have it in black colour. The equipment list also comprises an LED headlamp, a tall transparent windscreen, metal tank braces, a large-sized fuel tank, rubberised rider footpegs and metal pillion footpegs, a black finished engine area, and an LED tail lamp.

The turn indicators are also LED units and there is an all-new circular instrument cluster with the top half dedicated to turn-by-turn navigation and other vital information in the bottom half. It also features a wide handlebar, a compact side-mounted exhaust system, Ceat tyres wrapped around the spoked wheels, etc.