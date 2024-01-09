2024 Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid Launched From Rs. 4.70 Lakh

The updated 2024 Renault Kiger, Triber and Kwid have received new features and new transmission choices have been added

Renault India has introduced enhancements to the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger for the 2024 model year. The French manufacturer’s domestic range comprises the Kwid compact hatchback, Triber compact MPV and Kiger compact sedan and they have received some notable updates. The 2024 Renault Kwid now carries an entry-level price of Rs. 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

It goes all the way up to Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. As for 2024 MY, the RXL(O) variant is offered with an AMT transmission and it also gains an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Another update for the Kwid is the inclusion of three new dual-tone colour schemes.

Moving up the range, the 2024 Renault Triber is priced at Rs. 6 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The most affordable MPV in the country now receives a new stealth black exterior paint scheme and some key features including a driver seat armrest, powered wing mirrors, a seven-inch TFT instrument console and a wireless smartphone charger have been added.

The RXL variant of the updated Renault Triber features a rear wiper, reverse parking camera, rear air conditioning vents and PM 2.5 air filter to further increase its VFM proposition. The Kiger is currently the best-seller for Renault in India and it has also gained updates for the new year. It is priced at Rs. 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The RXL variant of the 2024 Renault Kiger is available in manual and AMT choices while the RXT(O) variant is sold in turbo manual and CVT options in India. The equipment list of the compact SUV has seen new additions such as auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette steering wheel and semi-leatherette seat upholstery, powered outside rearview mirrors and so on.

The Renault Kiger is positioning aggressively in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in terms of pricing in India. The brand is planning to introduce a host of new models over the next three years including the new generation Duster, a seven-seater midsize SUV, a localised electric vehicle and much more.