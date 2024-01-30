2024 MG Gloster Facelift Spy Pics Reveal New Details, Launch Soon

Expected to launch this year, the 2024 MG Gloster Facelift will get major changes to its design along with a revised interior layout and a host of new feature additions

MG Motor India is currently working on the first mid-life update of its flagship model Gloster. Initially launched in 2020, the full-size SUV is now due for a facelift as we have already spotted its test mule last year in 2023. In the latest development, the test prototype of the Gloster Facelift has been spied again, revealing new details of its updated exterior design. If everything goes right, we could see the updated Gloster rolling on Indian roads in the second half of 2024.

While the previous set of spy images hardly gave any significant information, the latest ones have assured that we get a good clue about the MG Gloster Facelift’s new exterior styling. Despite the heavy camouflage, we can spot that the front fascia will get a major rework including a new set of vertically stacked LED headlamps accompanied by DRLs on the top, a refreshed grille which will likely occupy the major proration of the SUV’s face and updated bumper to accommodate the new design elements.

Towards the sides, the silhouette is expected to remain largely identical and the test mule is sporting the familiar alloy wheel design which could be updated in the final production-spec model. The rear profile sports updated LED tail lamps which could get a connected treatment along with twin exhaust tips, a new rear bumper and a revised design for the boot lid.

Overall, the design will get a hint of modern touch and appears boxier than the outgoing model. Some media reports also claim that the Gloster Facelift could grow in terms of dimensions as compared to the current model while the wheelbase will remain unchanged. However, it can’t be confirmed as we hardly get any dimensional changes in a facelift update.

Inside the cabin, the MG Gloster Facelift will get minor changes to the dashboard layout, updated infotainment system and driver’s display along with new upholstery for a refreshed appeal. The SUV is already loaded with top-class tech features and we expect MG to further spruce up the package with the facelift.

The powertrain department will continue with the familiar set of engine options i.e. 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit is good enough for 161 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit pumps out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There is no petrol engine on offer for the Gloster. The MG Gloster Facelift will continue to rival the likes of the segment king, the Toyota Fortuner along with Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Isuzu Mu-X in the Indian market.