2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants, Colours, Features & Expected Price

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched on May 9 in India and it has already started arriving at dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to introduce the new generation Swift on May 9, 2024 in the domestic market and its pre-bookings have commenced at authorised dealerships and online for an initial token of Rs. 11,000. The all-new Swift has already started reaching sales outlets across India and more details have been revealed over the last few days.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be sold in a total of five variants namely LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+ and a total of nine paint schemes will be available including Luster Blue and Novel Orange that are brand new. Compared to the outgoing model, the fourth-generation Swift is more feature-packed and the exterior gets noticeable updates as well.

The new-gen Dzire, based on the upcoming Swift, will arrive in late 2024. The compact hatchback gets redesigned headlamps and L-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, revised front grille section and bumpers at the front and rear, C-shaped LED tail lamps, newly designed alloy wheels, rear door handles moved from pillars to their traditional position, etc.

As for the performance, a new 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine will be employed and it produces a maximum power output of around 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is an option. Compared to the outgoing K-series 1.2L mill, it is a cylinder less with lesser performance numbers.

However, the claimed mileage for the manual version has improved by 3.3 kmpl as it will stand at 25.72 kmpl. The cabin will be more premium with the presence of six airbags, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging facility, an updated instrument console, LED fog lamps, Arkamys audio, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, reverse camera, USB Type-C port, and so on.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs. 6.24 lakh and Rs. 9.28 lakh and the new model will be slightly costlier. Expect its price range to hover around Rs. 6.4 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 9.8 lakh for the range-topping trim (ex-showroom).