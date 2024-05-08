2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launching Tomorrow In India – All Details

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be powered by a new 1.2L Z series petrol engine enabling a claimed mileage of 25.72 kmpl for the manual variant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is set to launch the new generation Swift in the domestic market tomorrow, with pre-bookings now open at authorised dealerships and online for a token fee of Rs. 11,000. The revamped Swift has begun arriving at sales outlets across India, and additional information has been released in recent days.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be retailed in five trim levels: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. There will also be nine colour options including the new Luster Blue and Novel Orange. The compact hatchback comes with more equipment and noticeable exterior design revisions compared to the outgoing model.

The fourth-gen Swift features a refreshed design with updated headlamps and L-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The front grille and bumpers at both the front and rear have been updated, while the tail lamps are now C-shaped LEDs in a different design. Other noticeable changes include redesigned alloy wheels and rear door handles relocated from the pillars to a more traditional spot on the doors.

Under the bonnet, It will use a 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering around 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual, with a five-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) available as an option. This setup marks a departure from the previous K-series 1.2-liter engine, which had four cylinders and slightly higher performance figures.

The fuel efficiency for the manual variant has improved though with a claimed mileage of 25.72 kmpl – an increase of 3.3 kmpl compared to the previous model. Inside the cabin, you’ll find a more upscale environment featuring six airbags as standard, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, an updated instrument panel, LED fog lamps, an Arkamys audio system, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, a reverse camera, a USB Type-C port, and more.

At present, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs. 6.24 lakh and Rs. 9.28 lakh. The upcoming model is expected to be slightly more expensive, with the base variant likely starting at around Rs. 6.4 lakh and the top-end trim reaching up to Rs. 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom).