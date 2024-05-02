2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine & Mileage Figures Leaked – 25.72 Kmpl

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be claimed to have a fuel economy of 25.72 kmpl for the manual version of the new 1.2L petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki released the first teaser image of the fourth-generation Swift yesterday in India and also announced the commencement of pre-bookings ahead of its market launch next week. The compact hatchback will get a host of revisions inside and out and will also feature a new 1.2L Z series mild hybrid petrol engine, which debuted in the global Swift.

The new powertrain is a three-pot unit instead of the tried-and-tested four-cylinder K-series mill. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 81.6 PS at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,300 rpm. It is claimed to enable the upcoming Swift with better drivability in lower rpm levels despite being less powerful.

The power output is down by 8.2 PS while the torque figure is lower by 1 Nm without any changes to the engine’s cubic capacity. The max power and torque are tuned to be delivered at a lower rpm than in the outgoing model. Amidst the drop in performance, the mild hybrid technology should ensure the fuel economy improves by a huge margin – close to 3.4 kmpl.

While the availability of the mild-hybrid system has not been confirmed or seen in the leak, the big improvements in mileage could be down to that technology. Besides a five-speed manual transmission, a CVT or an AMT could be offered to help expand the range of the new generation Swift. The latest Swift made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo.

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift will get minor exterior changes compared to the international version and the interior will be loaded with more features and technologies. It will likely gain a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a revised semi-digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags in the top-end variants, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and so on.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will continue to compete with Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and the likes in India.