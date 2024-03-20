2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Again, To Get Segment-First Sunroof

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been spied during cold weather testing this time around ahead of its market launch in the second half of this year

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the new generation Swift as well as its sedan counterpart, the Dzire on public roads over the last few months. While the new Swift will go on sale within the next two months, the heavily updated Dzire will enter the domestic market in the second half of this calendar year to retain its position at the top of the sedan sales charts.

The latest spy images give away plenty of new details about the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire as the front fascia has been caught for the first time and it will also become the first model in the compact sedan segment to feature a sunroof. The front end comprises a parted grille section with a Suzuki badge sitting in the middle while the headlamps appear to be ones similar to the new Swift.

The bumper looks to feature a wide air intake as well and the black finished dual-spoke alloy wheels are brand new. The side profile remains more or less similar to the outgoing model while the rear gains newly designed alloy wheels and an updated bumper. The cabin will receive minor updates to the dashboard and centre console and the features list will come with a host of new features.

The equipment list will comprise a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless smartphone charger, an updated semi-digital instrument console, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, use of new surface quality trims and materials, multiple airbags in the top-end trims and a lot more.

The compact sedan will be equipped with the new Z-Series 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a maximum power output of 82 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque. Customers will have the option to choose between a five-speed manual and an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). It will continue to rival the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

Reports indicate that the third-generation Amaze is currently under development and it will be introduced around the festive season. The heavily revised Tigor is also said to be in the works.