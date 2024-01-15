2024 Mahindra XUV700 Launched At Rs. 13.99 Lakh, Gets 6-Seater Variant

2024 Mahindra XUV700 gains six-seater variant in the AX7 and AX7L grades; new features and technologies have also been added

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the 2024 MY XUV700 with notable updates and a new seating configuration. Since its market launch by the middle of 2021, the XUV700 has surpassed 1.40 lakh unit sales – making it the fastest vehicle within the brand’s portfolio to achieve this impressive feat in India.

The 2024 XUV700 has received the new Napoli Black exterior paint scheme. The new shade accentuates the exterior with black finished roof rails, a blackened grille section with vertical slats, and newly designed black alloy wheels. The homegrown SUV manufacturer is also offering an optional dual-tone colour with a Napoli Black roof.

Inside, the AX7 & AX7L variants of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 boast enhancements such as dark chrome air vents and console bezel. The major addition is the availability of a six seater configuration with a middle row captain seating arrangement in the top-spec AX7 and AX7L grades and is accompanied by new features and technologies as well.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 Variants Ex-showroom starting price MX Rs. 13.99 Lakh AX3 Rs. 16.39 Lakh AX5 Rs. 17.69 Lakh AX7 Rs. 21.29 Lakh AX7L Rs. 23.99 Lakh

They are ventilated driver and front passenger seats and the integration of an Outside Rear-View Mirror (ORVM) with a memory function exclusively in the AX7L variant. The Adrenox suite now comes with 13 additional features including OTA capabilities, bringing the total to 83 in-car connected car features.

The firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) capabilities enable seamless software updates similar to smartphone technology utilising the inbuilt e-sim. The Prognosis feature provides timely updates on upcoming service needs, mitigating the risks of failure and enhancing vehicle maintenance and reliability. ‘Ask Mahindra’ serves as a concierge service, revealing hidden gems and capabilities within the XUV700 and it can be availed on weekdays between 8 am and 8 pm.

Additionally, the M lens feature allows drivers to scan buttons and tell-tale lights on the SUV, offering instant information about their functions. The advanced features of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 are categorised into several key areas: Prognosis Alerts, Vehicle Status, Location-Based Services, Safety, Remote Functions, Third-Party Apps, and Novelty Connected Features. Access to these functionalities requires an active Adrenox subscription.

This comprehensive suite of features are available across the AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L variants. Mahindra has also introduce the White Glove Chauffeur Training Programme. It will be available in metro towns and will be conducted once every two months, providing chauffeurs with training by Mahindra experts. It will cover vehicle functionalities, ADAS systems, handling emergencies, and understanding faults and error signs. The pilot phase will start from Delhi and Ahmedabad and it will be extended further.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 will be available for bookings from today with demo vehicles reaching dealerships starting January 25, 2024 across the country. The company has enhanced its production capacity and thus customers can expect faster deliveries of their XUV700.