2024 Mahindra XUV400 Range Test & Review – Rs. 1 Per Km Only?

2024 Mahindra XUV400 gets a brand new interior and a more premium features list; sold with two battery options

Just over two weeks ago, Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV400 Pro in the domestic market across EC Pro and EL Pro variant levels. It is priced between Rs. 15.49 lakh and Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and has been made available in two battery configurations (34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh). The EC Pro is sold only in a single variant.

The EL Pro can be bought with either the 34.5 kWh battery pack or the larger 39.5 kWh battery along with a 7.2 kW AC charger. The 34.5 kWh battery provides a claimed driving range of 375 km, while the 39.4 kWh battery extends it to 456 km in the MIDC cycle. Both variants come with an electric motor that delivers 150 hp and 310 Nm, transmitting power to the front axle.

In the video linked below, we have brought you the real-world range test of the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 alongside explaining its dynamic abilities and practicality as we drove the electric SUV for 575 km. The updated XUV400 does not get any major exterior changes but the interior is brand new compared to the old model as it become more upmarket and feature-rich.

The Mahindra XUV400 competes directly with the Tata Nexon EV and is based on the X100 platform as the XUV300 ICE compact SUV. However, it is longer than its ICE sibling. The introductory prices of the Mahindra XUV400 Pro range will be in effect until the conclusion of May 2024 and the bookings have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 21,000.

The customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on February 1, 2024. Some of the highlights in the new interior are a new 26.04 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 26.04 cm digital instrument console, Adrenox connected car tech enabling over 50 features and dual-zone automatic climate control system.

The updated Mahindra XUV400 also features rear AC vents, wireless charger, a rear USB port, over-the-air updates, Alexa compatibility and much more. The exterior gains a new Nebula Blue colour scheme. The two-tone interior with a light grey theme is compounded by a mild-black finish to offer rich contrast. Meanwhile, the Satin copper accents and blue backlighting enhance the overall appeal.