2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Launch Soon In India – Details

Expected to launch by next month or in March 2024, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will sport an updated design and a host of feature additions

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set for its first major launch of the year 2024, the XUV300 Facelift. While the Indian carmaker has recently introduced the updated XUV400 EV Pro Range and 2024 XUV700 with new feature additions, the XUV300 has been long awaited as we have already seen multiple spy shots of the sub-4-meter SUV.

First introduced in the year 2019, the XUV300 has started to show its age and off lately, it has been falling short in multiple aspects as compared to the competition. So, let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Facelift.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: New Design

As seen in multiple spy shots, the updated XUV300 will boast a heavily revised exterior design which will be in line with the brand’s upcoming BE series of SUVs. The front fascia is expected to get a new set of LED headlamps with DRLs extending all the way to the lower bumper and a revised grille.

Towards the rear, expect a major overhaul with a new set of sleek connected LED tail lamps, a redesigned tailgate and a new rear bumper housing the registration plate, unlike the outgoing model. The side profile and the overall silhouette are expected to remain the same, however, a new set of alloy wheels will be a part of the package.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: New Features

The XUV300 Facelift will get a major bump in the feature department and is expected to get a new 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a free-standing 10.25-inch infotainments system with Mahindra’s latest interface and Adrenox connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake and more. These new feature additions and changes to the interior layout will be the same as seen on the updated XUV400 EV Pro Range model.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will continue with the current crop of engine options including the 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.2-litre tGDi petrol unit. While the gearbox options will remain the same, reports suggest that the 1.2-litre tGDi 130 bhp petrol engine will get a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sourced from Aisin.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: Launch Timeline

Mahindra will debut the XUV300 Facelift sometime next month or in March 2024 followed by the price announcement. The SUV will continue to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, the recently launched Kia Sonet Facelift, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the Indian market.