2024 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Launched At Rs. 11.39 Lakh

Following the launch of the Ambulance-spec Bolero Neo+ late last year, Mahindra & Mahindra has today introduced the civilian version. The 2024 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ carries a starting price of Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the P4 variant and is available in a total of two variants only. The P10 version costs Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is retailed only with a nine-seater configuration and compared to its seven-seater iteration, the SUV is costlier by Rs. 1.49 lakh while the equivalent trim with the same seating configuration is Rs. 1 lakh less expensive. A total of three colour schemes are offered: Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White.

Speaking on the new launch, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, “The Bolero brand has become a hallmark of robustness and trustworthiness for our customers over the years, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations. With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike.”



As for the performance, the 2024 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ derives power from a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 118 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque sending power to only the rear wheels. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission.

The regular Bolero Neo, on the other hand, develops 100 bhp and 260 Nm from a smaller 1.5L diesel engine. The interior features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Aux and USB connectivity, an anti-glare inside rearview mirror, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, height-adjustable driver seat, front and rear power windows and armrests and so on.

Compared to the standard Bolero Neo, the Neo+ is longer to accommodate more passengers inside the cabin. With body-on-frame construction, it does not have any direct rivals in India but considering the seating configuration, it will compete with family-based MPVs such as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens in the domestic market.