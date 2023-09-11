2024 KTM 250 Duke Launched In India At Rs 2.39 Lakh

2024 KTM 250 Duke gets features such as ride-by-wire throttle system, slipper clutch, quickshifter+, five-inch LCD display, offset rear monoshock, etc

KTM India has today announced the launch of the new generation 250 Duke in the domestic market for a price tag of Rs. 2,39,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The all-new motorcycle gets a range of updates as far as the design and mechanicals are concerned. The 249 cc powertrain found in the new-gen 250 Duke is also said to be thoroughly redesigned with optimised cylinder heads and transmissions.

Commenting on the new launch, Sumeet Narang, President Probiking: “With its sharp design derived from its bigger sibling – the KTM SUPERDUKE, the DUKE is a head-turner with the highest power-to-weight ratio. You’ll join the thriving KTM Pro-XP community as a new DUKE owner. Get READY TO RACE on the cutting edge of motorcycling.”

Some of the key features in the 2024 KTM 250 Duke are the ride-by-wire throttle system, slipper clutch, and quickshifter+. They are accompanied by a five-inch LCD display with turn-by-turn navigation system with Bluetooth connectivity, Type-C USB charging port, an offset rear monoshock suspension, and an 800 mm seat height with an optional 820 mm seat.

The new-gen quarter-litre naked streetfighter is retailed in two paint schemes namely Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. It sits on a new steel trellis main frame supported by a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe and the airbox is larger than before. Bookings for the new 250 Duke along with the new 390 Duke have begun for an initial token of Rs. 4,499.

Both motorcycles will be available in showrooms by the middle of this month in India. The Austrian manufacturer says the new motorcycle comes with the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio and improved handling. The lighter frame is now mated to an all-new curved lightweight swingarm, contours around the right off-set rear mono-shock.

Compared to the outgoing model, the prices largely remain the same and its overall riding dynamics are expected to be improved thanks to the myriad of mechanical updates incorporated. The new gen KTM 250 Duke received a brand new rival in the form of TVS Apache RTR 310 recently and is priced between Rs. 2.43 lakh and Rs. 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom).