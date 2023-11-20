2024 Kia Sorento Facelift Debuts With Updates Inside & Out

2024 Kia Sorento facelift gets a host of revisions inside and out and is offered in two powertrain choices currently

Kia has unveiled the 2024 Sorento at the Los Angeles Auto Show ahead of its launch early next year in the United States. It gets a host of revisions inside and out and is offered in two powertrain choices. The exterior adopts the latest Opposites United design philosophy as the front fascia and the rear profile have been updated.

The 2024 Kia Sorento gets a more prominent grille section with newly designed vertical headlamps and a wider skid plate giving a more rugged appearance. The Daytime Running Lights are also new and newly designed alloy wheels further elevate its visual presence. The US-spec Kia Sorento has similar design traits as its Korean sibling and the rear end now gets connected LED tail lamps.

The rear bumper has also been revised and two new colour schemes namely Midnight Lake Blue and Dawning Red have been added to the lineup to bring a refreshed vibe. The facelifted Kia Sorento gets a more premium interior with a newly designed dash and revised switchgear. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system runs on a new OS which is said to be more responsive and offer OTA updates.

Additionally, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console is also available and both are housed within a new panoramic curved display. The equipment list comprises a digital rearview mirror, updated Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control system with Machine Learning, Highway Driving Assist 2 and so on.

The 2024 Kia Sorento comes with an X-Pro trim offering 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain rubber, a glossy black front grille, a centre locking differential, and a number of cosmetic enhancements from the X-Line grade. As for the performance, the familiar 2.5L four-cylinder NA and turbo engines are utilised.

The naturally aspirated mill develops 194 PS and 245 Nm while the turbocharged version kicks out 285 PS and 421 Nm. An eight-speed AT or an eight-speed DCT can be chosen with the option of an AWD system. The HEV as well as the PHEV variants of the Sorento will gain similar design updates in the near future.