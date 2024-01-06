2024 Kia Sonet Mileage Figures Out Ahead Of Launch – Up To 22.3 Kmpl

The market launch of the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will happen soon in India; mileage figures across different engine and gearbox combinations have been revealed

Kia India revealed the facelifted version of the Sonet last month and its prices will be announced in the coming days. The updated compact SUV gets a host of revisions inside and out to compete firmly against rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others.

The bookings for the 2024 Kia Sonet are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 across authorised dealerships or online. The claimed mileage figures of the new Sonet have been out now officially. It will continue to be powered by the 1.2L NA petrol, the 1.5L turbo diesel and the 1.0L turbo three-cylinder GDI petrol engines in India.

The NA gasoline mill produces a maximum power output of 83 PS and 115 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. The solo oil-burner is good enough to develop 116 PS and 250 Nm while the turbocharged petrol unit kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, a six-speed iMT or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The turbo diesel engine, on the other hand, is paired with a six-speed iMT as standard and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is an option. The customer deliveries of all variants will begin this month barring the returning diesel MT, which is scheduled for deliveries in February 2024. The base petrol MT has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.83 kmpl.

The turbo petrol iMT has it at 18.70 kmpl while the range-topping turbo DCT has a rated fuel economy of 19.20 kmpl. The diesel iMT is the most frugal of them all at 22.30 kmpl while the diesel AT has an efficiency of 18.60 kmpl. The South Korean auto major has not revealed the fuel figures of the regular diesel MT just yet.

The new Sonet gets a redesigned front fascia and rear and the interior is packed with more features. The equipment list comprises Level 1 ADAS tech, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument console, in-car connected features, powered driver seat, and a lot more.