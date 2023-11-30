2024 Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Unveiled On Dec 14 – Expected Prices

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will get big revisions inside and out and it will be equipped with new features including ADAS

Kia India will host the global debut of the facelifted Sonet on December 14, 2023 and it will officially go on sale early next year in the domestic market. The compact SUV was first introduced in late 2020 and it has been in the business for three years without any major changes. The facelift will get notable revisions inside and out in response to the growing competition in the segment.

It will continue to lock horns with the recently facelifted Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, which is due a new-gen in 2025, soon-to-be facelifted Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch and Renault Kiger. Amidst exterior and interior updates, the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unaltered in the mechanical department.

The facelifted Kia Sonet had already been leaked in China but the India-spec model will be noticeably different and it adheres to the latest Opposites United design philosophy that can also be found in the recently facelifted Seltos. The front fascia comprises a reworked grille section, new LED headlamps with more prominent LED DRLs and an updated bumper.

Other visual highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps with new signature and they are connected by an LED light bar and revised bumper. We do expect the South Korean auto major to offer new colour schemes with the facelifted Sonet. The interior gains a redesigned centre console and dashboard, new surface finishes and materials, and new controls.

The infotainment system and all-digital instrument console will be updated as well. The features list will comprise six airbags as standard fitment, ADAS tech as in the Venue, new seat upholstery and so on. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine will stay put.

The NA gasoline mill develops 83 hp and 115 Nm while the turbo unit kicks out 120 hp and 172 Nm. The sole diesel is good enough for 116 hp and 250 Nm. A five-speed MT, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed DCT will be the transmission options. Compared to the outgoing model, the prices could see a minor hike as it will likely cost between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).