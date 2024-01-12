2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

2024 Kia Sonet gets a host of updates inside and out and the equipment list has gained new features and technologies

Kia India has today announced the launch of the facelifted Sonet following its global debut last month. Its bookings are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at authorised dealerships and online. The 2024 Kia Sonet comes with an introductory starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 15.69 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom, pan India).

The compact SUV continues to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It gets a range of updates inside and out and the features list has become more premium than before. The exterior has received a redesigned front end boasting a new grille, updated headlamps, and new LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other visual highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, and revised front and rear bumpers to bring a refreshed appearance. It is equipped with 25 safety features including Level 1 ADAS with 10 features, and over 70 connected car features including ‘Find My Car with SVM’, which gives a surround view of the car’s vicinity and Hinglish commands.

Engine Transmission Trim Price (Ex-showroom Pan India) Smartstream G1.2 5MT HTE 7,99,000 HTK 8,79,000 HTK+ 9,89,900 Smartstream G1.0T-GDi iMT HTK+ 10,49,000 HTX 1,149,000 HTX+ 1,339,000 7DCT HTX 1,229,000 GTX+ 1,449,900 X-line 1,469,000 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT HTE 9,79,000 HTK 1,039,000 HTK+ 1,139,000 HTX 1,199,000 HTX+ 1,369,000 6iMT HTX 1,259,900 HTX+ 1,439,000 6AT HTX 1,299,000 GTX+ 1,549,900 X-line 15,69,000

It has been made available in 19 variants including 5 diesel manual variants. The GT Line and X-Line variants in petrol cost Rs. 14.50 lakh and Rs. 14.69 lakh respectively and the diesel ones are priced at Rs. 15.50 lakh and Rs. 15.69 lakh. Some of the notable safety features include six airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

2024 Kia Sonet Dimensions Measurements Length 3,995 Width 1,790 Height 1,647 Wheelbase 2,500 Ground Clearance 211 Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Boot Space 392 litres

The Level 1 ADAS tech enables Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), etc. Buyers will also get a dual screen setup, rear door sunshade curtain, and all door power window one-touch auto up/down. Speaking on the announcement of prices, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said,

“We are once again premiumizing the Compact SUV segment by introducing the new Sonet. The old Sonet disrupted the segment with its exceptional design and technological prowess, and with the new Sonet, we are taking that winning proposition much higher. We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology.”

Engine 1.2L NA Petrol 1.0L Turbo Petrol 1.5L Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

The equipment list also composes LED ambient sound lighting, a dual screen layout enabling a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation, a 10.25-inch coloured LCD MID, a new GT Line logo on the steering wheel and five interior colour options with one new shade. The 2024 Kia Sonet is offered in a new Pewter Olive exterior colour along with eight single-tone, two dual-tone and one matte finish.