2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Global Debut In India Tomorrow

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will be launched in the weeks following its debut tomorrow; will get a myriad of revisions inside and out

Kia India has been building anticipation for the revamped Sonet for a couple of weeks now and its official unveiling is scheduled for December 14 in New Delhi. Teaser videos released thus far offer glimpses of the exterior enhancements, feature updates and interior revisions. It has been spied testing multiple times on public roads in recent months.

Notably, the latest teaser suggests the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the leaked brochure confirms the same. It will also get new colour schemes. The ADAS suite will enable technologies forward collision warning system and other possibilities are lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, high beam assist and more.

Regarding its exterior, the 2024 Kia Sonet gets a redesigned hexagonal front grille featuring new inserts, accompanied by a sharper headlight unit, more pronounced C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, an updated front bumper, newly designed horizontal LED fog lights and new alloy wheels.

The most recent teaser provides a comprehensive view of the rear end of the new Sonet, revealing C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, accompanied by a redesigned bumper. Moving to the interior, a black theme dominates the space, featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system reminiscent of the Seltos and it will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument console, and so on.

The feature-rich equipment list includes a 360-degree camera, an air purifier, advanced in-car connected technology, wireless charger, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, six airbags as standard, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, etc.

The 2024 Kia Sonet will be available with a range of powertrains, including a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. To cater to diverse driving preferences, transmission options will include a five-speed manual transmission (MT), a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT), and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The diesel MT trim will make a comeback too.