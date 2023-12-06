2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Confirms To Get ADAS In New Teaser

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift has been confirmed to get ADAS suite of driver-assistive and safety features; debut on December 14 in India

Kia India has been teasing the facelifted Sonet for almost a week now and its official debut will be hosted in New Delhi on December 14. Through the set of teaser videos released so far, the exterior updates and some features from the equipment list as well as interior changes of the 2024 Sonet can be seen. The new teaser indicates the presence of ADAS.

The ADAS based driver assistive and safety suite will include technologies like forward collision warning system. Thus, the 2024 Kia Sonet will become the second compact SUV in India to feature ADAS and it will be available in the top-spec trims. The suite is also expected to get forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, lane following assist, high beam assist and leading vehicle departure alert.

As for the exterior, it gains a restyled hexagonal front grille with new inserts and a sharper headlight unit. The updated Kia Sonet gains more prominent C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a redesigned front bumper, a wider air inlet, new horizontal LED fog lights and a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

The latest teaser completely uncovers the rear end of the new Sonet as C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar are present along with a new bumper. The interior follows a black theme and is equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system similar to the Seltos with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a semi-digital instrument console.

The equipment list will boast a 360-degree camera system, an air purifier, in-car connected tech, a wireless charger, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, Bose audio, six airbags as standard fitment, parking sensors at the front and rear, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, etc.

The 2024 Kia Sonet will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine. A five-speed MT, a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT will be the transmission options.