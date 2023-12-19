2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings To Officially Open Tonight

Kia has noted that the K-Code bookings done on December 20 will get priority delivery; the new Sonet can be reserved at dealerships or online starting tonight at midnight

Kia India has today announced the commencement of bookings for the updated Sonet starting from midnight of December 20, 2023. Last week, the South Korean auto major hosted the global debut of the Sonet facelift in New Delhi with exterior and interior changes and the addition of new features while the powertrain options remain the same.

The brand has also reintroduced the ‘K-Code’ priority booking initiative to skip the waiting queue. Buyers can avail of the K-Code from any existing Kia customer, which can be used for booking through the Kia India website and the ‘MyKia’ application. It is valid only for opening booking day starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

Kia has also confirmed that the customer deliveries of the 2024 Sonet will begin in January 2024 for all variants barring the diesel MT as its deliveries will commence from February. Speaking of the announcement, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said:

“We are thrilled to announce the commencement of pre-booking for our highly anticipated second bestseller, the Sonet. This innovative model has played a pivotal role in establishing our presence in India, following the remarkable success of the Seltos. A heartfelt thank you to our existing customers for their unwavering faith in the brand, contributing significantly to Kia’s growth journey.”

The Sonet has been one of the major contributors to Kia’s volume sales since its market launch in September 2020. The company has sold over 2.84 lakh units of the compact SUV attributing 33 per cent to its overall domestic volumes. It has regularly maintained close to 13 per cent segment share on average over the last three years according to the brand.

The 2024 Kia Sonet comes with 25 safety features including six airbags as standard, ten Level 2 ADAS features, 70+ connected car features like Find My Car with Surround View Monitor (SVM), Hinglish Commands and Valet Mode, LED sound-ambient lighting, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a 10.25-inch cluster panel, new seat upholstery, Find My Car with surround view monitor, etc.