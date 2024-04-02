2024 Kia Carens Launched With New Diesel MT & 6-Seater Variants

The range of the 2024 Kia Carens has been expanded to 30 trims courtesy of the addition of new diesel MT trims and six-seater version

Kia India has today announced the launch of the 2024 MY Carens with a host of updates including a new six-speed manual transmission equipped with the 1.5L U2 diesel engine. The new addition expands the variant lineup to 30 trims offering customers a wide range of options. In addition, the X-Line variant has been enhanced with new features.

It gains a seven-seater option and features such as a dashcam, all windows auto up and down with voice commands. The new Prestige+ (O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT comes with features such as a sunroof along with LED map lamp and LED room lamp. The Prestige (O) variant, on the other hand, offers the choice of a six- or seven-seater configuration, a leather-wrapped gear knob, a smart key with push-button start, LED rear combination lamps, LED DRLs, and positioning lamp.

Some of the equipment and technologies are in line with the refreshed 2024 Seltos, introduced yesterday in India. The Premium (O) trim is now equipped with keyless entry, an eight-inch touchscreen display, shark fin antenna, remote control mounted on the steering wheel, burglar alarm, and new safety features.

All variants are equipped with a 180W charger as opposed to the previous 120W charger. The refreshed 2024 Kia Carens with a six-seater option in the new Prestige (O) trim carries a price tag of Rs. 12,11,900 while the 1.5L diesel MT trim costs Rs. 12,66,900. The updated Carens is sold with a price tag of Rs. 10,51,900 for the entry-level petrol variant (ex-showroom).

It goes all the way up to Rs. 19,66,900 for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). Barring the X-Line trim, the 2024 Kia Carens can be bought with the Pewter Olive colour scheme, which is already available in the Seltos. Thus, Kia gives the choice of eight single-tone, three dual-tone and one exclusive X-Line matte grey shade.

Speaking of the refreshed Carens lineup, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said: “We are excited to introduce the new trims of the Carens. Since its debut in 2022, the Carens has become a preferred personal mobility choice for over 1.5 lakh families, embodying comfort, reliability, and luxury. We saw a huge potential for a 6-seating option and decided to refresh Carens to reshape mobility preferences for more and more families seeking luxurious and comfortable rides.”