2024 Jeep Wrangler Facelift To Launch On April 22 – All Details

Team GaadiWaadi
Jeep is all set to debut the Wrangler Facelift in India on April 22; The updated SUV will get a refreshed design along with new feature additions

Jeep Wrangler has been an icon globally and it is one of the most sought-after SUVs worldwide. The fourth generation model of the Wrangler was launched in India in the year 2019 and its locally assembled made-in-India version was introduced in March 2021 with a more affordable price tag. In the latest development, the mid-life facelift update of the Jeep Wrangler is due for a launch in India very soon i.e. April 22. For reference, the updated Wrangler was introduced globally around a year ago.

The Jeep Wrangler Facelift will get a host of design updates along with new additions. Upfront, the SUV features a new all-black front grille with the Jeep’s signature 7-slat pattern packed in a slimmer package than before. Internationally, the American SUV maker is offering 10 alloy wheel designs with sizes ranging from 17-20 inches, however, in India we expect to get only 17-inch and 18-inch wheels with 2-3 different designs. The company also offers multiple roof options for the Wrangler globally such as soft top, black hard top, body-coloured hard top and more.

Inside the cabin, a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be a part of the package in the Jeep Wrangler Facelift, It will be based on the brand’s latest Uconnect 5 operating system with features like connected car tech, trail off-road guide and more. In addition to this, the central AC vents have been repositioned.

Besides this, the rest of the cabin layout remains more or less the same. Some of the feature highlights of the Wrangler Facelift include 12-way adjustable powered front seats, updated semi-digital instrument cluster as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, the India-spec model will continue to draw power from the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 270 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The Wrangler facelift will also get the familiar Jeep’s Selec-Trac four-wheel-drive system as standard.

The Jeep Wrangler Facelift will be offered in two variants in India i.e. Unlimited and Rubicon. With no direct rivals in the domestic market, the off-road-oriented SUV is often compared to the likes of the Land Rover Defender.