2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber Launched With Notable Updates

The 2024 Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber have received a host of updates this time around as well and here we have mentioned all the changes

Classic Legends has announced the launch of the 2024 Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber in the domestic market with a host of updates. Priced the same as before at Rs. 2,13,187, the 2024 Perak gains a new two-tone colour scheme while the 42 Bobber carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2,09,500 now (ex-showroom) – Rs. 4,000 cheaper than the old model for the Moonstone White shade.

The 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber comes with two new variants namely Mystic Copper and Jasper Red Dual Tone featuring diamond-cut alloy wheels at the front and rear. The updated Perak also gets a new matte black/matte grey dual-tone version with a quilted tan seat enhancing its premium appeal and brass finished badging on the fuel tank to elevate its retro stance.

A host of ergonomic improvements have been made as footpegs have been moved up front by 155 mm to enable a relaxed rider stance and the monoshock rear suspension has now been calibrated for better damping. As for the performance, the 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine now develops a maximum power output of 29.9 PS at 7,500 rpm.

The peak torque output stands at 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm as both figures have reduced compared to the old model. The 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber’s new Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel variant is Rs. 6,500 costlier than the spoked version and existing owners can upgrade to alloy wheels by paying Rs. 14,000 extra. In the Indian market, both Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber do not have any direct competitors.

Some of the highlighting features in the 42 Bobber are an LED headlamp, a digital instrument console, a USB charging port, an adjustable seat setup, 280 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes, dual-channel ABS system, slipper and assist clutch, and luggage mountings. The entry-level middleweight motorcycle space has gotten all exciting in recent times due to the arrival of new models.

The trend will continue to evolve as customers are looking to bank on motorcycles in the Rs. 2.5-3.0 lakh range. Royal Enfield is developing a single-seater bobber variant of the Classic 350 with ergonomic improvements and it will likely go on sale in the coming months in India.