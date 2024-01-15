2024 Jawa 350 Launched at Rs. 2.14 Lakh – Key Details

The new Jawa 350 gets a new 334cc engine (22.5 bhp & 28.2 Nm); Sports a longer wheelbase and 178 mm ground clearance; Costs Rs. 12,000 more

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles today launched the new Jawa 350 in the Indian market for Rs. 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The new bike is nothing but a heavily updated version of the current Jawa Standard and now commands a premium of around Rs. 12,000 over the latter. The Jawa 350 gets a host of updates including powertrain, chassis, wider tyres, longer wheelbase and more.

Let’s have a look at the details of the new Jawa 350. To begin with, the highlight of the Jawa 350 is its new 334cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine putting out 22.5 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

In addition to this, the double cradle chassis has been reworked to accommodate the new powerhouse and it now gets a longer wheelbase of 1,449mm, up from the 1,368mm. The ground clearance has also got a bump and now stands at 178mm along with a seat height of 802mm. For reference, its predecessor came with a seat height of 165mm.

Lastly, the kerb weight has gone up by a whopping 12 kg, with the bike now weighing 194kg kerb. In order to further spruce up the package, the Jawa 350 employs wider rubber comprising of 100/90 section upfront and 130/80 section rear tyre, however, the wheel size remains as it is.

While there are plenty of changes to the mechanicals, some subtle enhancements have been carried out to the overall design as well. Given the wider wheels, updated fenders and some cosmetic revisions here and there, expect the Jawa 350 to have a bulkier stance than before.

In addition to this, Jawa has also introduced a new Mystique Orange colour for the 350 in addition to the existing Maroon and Black paint schemes. The new Jawa 350 continues to rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350 in the Indian market.