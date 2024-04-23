2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teased In India, Launch Soon

2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets minor updates over the outgoing model; mechanical changes and feature revisions are unlikely

The third-generation Isuzu D-Max received a facelift in Thailand in late 2023. Based on the same ladder frame chassis, the proportions remained the same as the outgoing model but the exterior had gained notable updates and the features list became more premium courtesy of the presence of more advanced technologies.

The good news is Isuzu India has now released the first teaser of its updated D-Max V-Cross and has confirmed that it will go on sale soon in India. However, the cosmetic updates do not appear to be anything major seen in the global markets and instead focus on extending the lifespan of the existing generation as part of the mid-cycle update.

The same V-shaped alloy wheels have been carried over but this time around with a black finish with Isuzu branding in the middle. The teaser shows the presence of round-shaped LED fog lamps with silver enclosures just as in the existing model while the sturdy side steps are accompanied by muscular black cladding around the wheel arches.

Elsewhere, new exterior colour schemes and plenty of new chrome garnishes are expected. The interior gains a dual-tone black and brown finish to the seats with adjustable headrests for all occupants, in a similar fashion to the outgoing model while the dashboard continues to have the black finish. Even the vertical tail lamp cluster, instrument console and circular climate display in the middle remain just the same.

The front fascia gets a skid plate but the rear end, tailgate and every other visual bits and touches reminisce the outgoing D-Max V-Cross. From the teaser, it appears that the changes are barely existing and we are unsure if any new features will be added to the lineup or not. No mechanical revisions are expected as well.

The 2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will stay put with the 1.9L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine. It produces a maximum power output of 163 hp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The 2WD configuration will be offered with a six-speed automatic transmission only while the 4WD version can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT.