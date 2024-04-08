2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched With New Exterior & Interior Colours In India

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 can now be booked for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh through Hyundai’s Direct to customer (D2C) portal

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today introduced new exterior and interior colour schemes for its Ioniq 5 flagship electric vehicle. It is now available in a total of four exterior shades including Titan Grey and two interior colour options including Obsidian Black. The EV can be booked for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh through Hyundai’s Direct to Customer (D2C) portal.

The other three exterior paint jobs are Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White and Midnight Black Pearl while the Obsidian Black is accompanied by Dark Pebble Grey. Speaking on the announcements of new colours, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,

“At Hyundai Motor India, we take pride in being the pioneers of providing futuristic technology and smart mobility solutions to ever-discerning Indian customers. With the introduction of the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5, Hyundai had created new benchmarks and the same has been recognized by our expansive portfolio of customers. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been recognized by automobile industry critics with several accolades and recognitions.”

The second largest car producer in the country has already sold 1,400 units of the Ioniq 5 in India and it hopes to gain more customers with the arrival of new colour options. It is worth noting that the Ioniq 5 N performance variant was awarded the 2024 World Performance Car Of The Year recently.

At the 2023 Auto Expo, the South Korean automotive giant unveiled the Ioniq 5 in India. Based on the E-GMP skateboard platform which has garnered widespread acclaim globally, the zero-emission vehicle is brought into the country via Completely Knocked Down route and is priced at just over Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market.

Built from the ground up, the Ioniq 5 is based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with a retro-inspired aesthetic both inside and out. It features a 72.6 kWh battery pack and supports a 350 kW DC charger which helps in achieving 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. It boasts an ARAI-certified driving range of 631 km.

The features list comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, ventilation and heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger, ADAS, etc.