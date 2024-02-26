2024 Hyundai i20 N Line Gets Sportier Design & Updated Features

In Europe, Hyundai has refreshed the i20 N Line, elevating its interior and exterior design while introducing a range of new features and technologies

Hyundai has updated the i20 N Line in Europe with enhanced design inside and out and the introduction of a set of new features and technologies. Waiting to enter production in April, the 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line gains newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, an updated front radiator grille pattern and N Line-specific design elements such as the bumper and other inserts.

It will be available in a total of nine colour schemes including four new exterior shades such as Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic. On the inside, the biggest update is the addition of multicolour ambient lighting that is said to create a dynamic ambience to complement the hatchback’s sporty character.

Furthermore, for enhanced visibility and convenience, new LED lights have been added to map, interior, and sun visor areas, particularly useful in darker settings. The new i20 N Line features the N Line logo adorning the radiator grille and a motorsport-inspired ambience with interior controls and accents in striking red and metal finishes.

The unique N Line steering wheel, featuring perforated leather and distinctive red stitching, elevates both the stylish appearance and the driver’s control. Other highlights are neatly crafted gear knob, adorned with leather inlays, sporty red highlights, and the prominent N emblem. The anti-slip aluminium-inspired sports pedals and contrasting stitching spread across the interior emphasise the performance-oriented nature.

The sporty seats offer neck support and side bolstering. The safety features list comprises Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA), optional Parking Assist (PA) and Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA) and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) that adjusts speed for safer highway driving.

Like its standard i20 counterpart, the new i20 N Line comes with a revamped logo design, USB type-C compatibility, second-generation eCall utilising the 4G network and Over-the-Air map updates. The Hyundai ‘i’ series in Europe includes the i10, i20, and i30. Hyundai is planning to launch the Creta N Line and facelifted Alcazar next in India.