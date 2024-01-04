2024 Hyundai Creta Variant Lineup, Colours, Performance Revealed

2024 Hyundai Creta will be available in a total of seven variant levels namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O)

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has begun reservations for the facelifted Creta ahead of its market launch and most of its details have been revealed officially as well. As expected, it will continue with the 1.5L petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5L diesel engine kicking out 116 PS and 250 Nm and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine delivering 160 PS and 253 Nm.

The second largest car producer in the country has confirmed that the new midsize SUV’s turbo gasoline mill will be available in a single fully-loaded SX (O) trim. A total of seven variant levels namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O) will be available. The paint schemes offered are Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and dual-tone Atlas White with Black Roof.

The transmission options are six-speed MT, a CVT, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT. The variant breakup has also been revealed as the 1.5L petrol MT will be retailed across the range; the CVT in S (O), SX Tech and SX (O); 1.5L diesel MT in all but SX trim and the 1.5L diesel AT only in S (O) and SX (O) trims.

Considering that the new-gen Verna offers a manual gearbox with the turbo petrol engine and the Seltos offers iMT option with it, the Creta facelift should have gotten multiple choices. The exterior comprises a redesigned front fascia and a revised rear end based on the Sensuous Sportiness styling language and newly designed alloy wheels have been introduced as well.

Some of the highlights are new LED headlamps, new grille section, updated bumpers, new LED DRLs and new LED tail lamps. The features list comes with Level 2 ADAS tech, 360-degree camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, revised centre console with new touch controls for climate operations, a new dual screen layout, redesigned AC vents, ambient lighting, etc.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to rival Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others.