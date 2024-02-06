2024 Hyundai Creta Records 51,000+ Bookings In Just Over A Month

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has undergone a series of revisions both inside and out and it features a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine coupled with a DCT

At the start of the 2024 calendar year, Hyundai commenced bookings for the heavily updated Creta in India. Just after a month, the official prices of the 2024 Creta were announced. Thus, in just over a months’ time and less than a week since the price announcement, Hyundai has announced that the bookings have gone past the 51,000 mark.

The new Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 19. 99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The midsize SUV has maintained its dominance within its category over time, and the recent facelift marks a significant update in the ongoing evolution of the second-generation Creta, which made its debut in 2020.

It has undergone a comprehensive exterior redesign, while its interior sees a notable upgrade in terms of premium quality compared to its predecessor. The features roster receives significant improvements, and a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine has been introduced to the lineup and it produces 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed DCT.

The refreshed Hyundai Creta is available in seven trim levels: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Its colour options include a selection of six single-tone shades and one two-tone shade. The arrival of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology stands out as a significant highlight, offering a total of 19 assistive and safety features.

The updated equipment list showcases several noteworthy additions including a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, front ventilated seats, TPMS, a leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, etc.

It continues to compete with Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and others. The regular 1.5L NA petrol engine kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5L diesel delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. A six-speed MT, an iVT, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed DCT are transmission options.