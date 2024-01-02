2024 Hyundai Creta First Glimpse Is Here, Bookings Open From Today

The bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta have commenced today for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 ahead of the market launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that the bookings for the new Creta are open in India for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at any authorised dealerships or online. The second largest car producer in the country has also confirmed that the existing booking holders for Creta get the option to convert to the upcoming model.

Speaking on the booking announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Brand CRETA is not just an SUV, it is an emotion. Over the past 8 years, every 3rd mid-size* SUV sold in our country has been a CRETA, a huge testament to the profound trust and love this brand has garnered among Indian customers. Despite the intensifying competition, CRETA has maintained its unrivalled segment leadership, becoming the highest-selling mid-size SUV with over 9.5 lakh delighted customers enjoying the SUV life.”

The Hyundai Creta has had a stronghold in the midsize SUV segment since its debut in 2015 and the second generation made its market entry in early 2020. The upcoming facelift marks the first big update for the already popular model and in a typical Hyundai way, it gets an assortment of revisions inside and out, and a new turbocharged petrol engine will join the lineup.

The South Korean auto major has stated that it will be offered with three engine and four transmission options across seven variants namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX

(O). It will be available in a total of six single-tone and one dual-tone shade and will be packed with active and passive safety features meaning that Level 2 ADAS will be presented.

In addition, six airbags will be standard across the range. The existing 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will be carried over and they will be accompanied by a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will be connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

The other two gearbox choices are a six-speed iVT and a six-speed AT. The colour schemes are the new Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey along with Atlas White with Black Roof DT. The exterior sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and is different from the globally facelifted Creta.

It gains a new radiator grille section, an upright bonnet design, new Horizon LED positioning lamp & LED Daytime Running Lights and quad beam LED headlamps taking inspiration from the recently launched Exter. The H-shaped pattern can also be seen at the rear with a similar design and the bumpers have also been updated along with new alloy wheels.

The interior teaser indicates the presence of an integrated twin 10.25-inch display (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, more prominent horizontal HVAC vents, a larger display for climate control and other activities, new seat upholstery, dashboard and centre console finish, more premium surface trims, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, new storage spaces, etc.