2024 Hyundai Creta SX Top End Atlas White Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will be introduced on January 16 and it will be available in a total of seven variants and as many colour schemes

Hyundai will officially launch the facelifted Creta on January 16, 2024 in India and it will be sold in a total of seven variants namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O). The reservations are open for a token of Rs. 25,000 at dealerships and online. The colour schemes in which it will be offered are Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and two-tone Atlas White with Black Roof.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has already started reaching dealer yards across the country and here you see the SX top-spec variant wearing the Atlas White exterior shade and the interior is finished in a white and grey theme. The midsize SUV will compete with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta adheres to the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, featuring a completely redesigned front fascia and rear. Notable enhancements include a revamped grille section, updated LED headlamps, a modified bumper and skid plate, a fresh bonnet structure, new LED Daytime Running Lights, new alloy wheels, a redesigned rear featuring connected LED tail lamps, etc.

The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Creta comes with a new dashboard, centre console and HVAC vents, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags as standard, more than 70 connected features, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and so on.

In terms of performance, the facelifted Hyundai Creta continues with the 1.5 L four-cylinder petrol and 1.5 L four-cylinder diesel units. The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm while the latter kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm. They are accompanied by a new 1.5 L turbocharged petrol engine.

It generates 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque and is linked only with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The turbo petrol engine in the 2024 Hyundai Creta is restricted to a fully-loaded top-spec variant and no manual transmission will be offered either.