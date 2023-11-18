2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Launch

2024 Hyundai Creta will be introduced early next year with a slew of revisions inside and out and a new turbo petrol engine will join the lineup

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been testing the facelifted Creta for many months now on public roads ahead of its market launch in early 2024. The midsize SUV has been leading its segment for over eight years and the facelift marks the first major update for the second-generation model, which was introduced in early 2020.

The spy images indicate that it will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior as the front fascia and rear end will be brand new. The latest pictures show the test mule covered in a black wrap and the production model hides underneath. Up front, it gains a revised grille section, heavily updated front and rear bumpers and H-shaped LED DRL signatures similar to the recently launched Exter.

Other highlights are a split headlamp cluster with new detailing, a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark fin antenna, new LED tail lamps, a tweaked tailgate with a numberplate recess on it and new roof rails. Just as the exterior, the interior will get notable revisions while new equipment will be introduced and six airbags will be offered as standard.

Previous spy shots give away the existence of an all-black cabin theme while features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, new seat upholstery, a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS tech and in-car connected tech will be available.

The crashworthiness of the facelifted Hyundai Creta could also be improved as its sibling, the new-gen Verna, received five stars in Global NCAP crash tests recently. As for the performance, a new 1.5L turbocharged GDI petrol engine will be added to the lineup and it develops a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

The same powertrain can also be found in the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carens. It will likely be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The existing 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo CRDI diesel engines will be carried over.