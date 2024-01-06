2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Reaches Dealer Yard, Spotted Undisguised

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is set to launch soon in India and bookings are currently underway with an initial token amount of Rs. 25,000

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently initiated the booking process for the 2024 Creta, unveiling sneak peek images of both its interior and exterior. The upcoming Creta will offer customers a choice of seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O) and it has started reaching dealer yard ahead of the market launch in the coming days.

The colour palette comprises Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and two-tone Atlas White with Black Roof shades and what you see here is the Atlas White. The 2024 Hyundai Creta gets a host of revisions inside and out and the exterior changes can be clearly witnessed in these images.

The front fascia comprises new grille section and headlamps, new LED DRLs and updated bumper sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. Other visual highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, full-width LED tail lamps with new signatures, revised rear bumper, an integrated spoiler, chrome door handles and blackened pillars.

The equipment list is more extensive than before as it gains Level 2 ADAS tech with 19 features, 70 safety features and 36 of them standard, 360-degree camera, Blind-spot view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a dual screen layout consisting of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital console.

Other key additions include a panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power driver seat, ventilated front seats, eight-speaker Bose audio, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, disc brakes on all four wheels and Electronic Stability Control. The new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicks out a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

The turbocharged petrol unit will be offered only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in a fully loaded trim. The customer deliveries of the facelifted Hyundai Creta will begin before the end of this month. The cabin features redesigned HVAC controls, updated dashboard and centre console, and more premium surface trims. Expect the prices to start around Rs. 11.5 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom).