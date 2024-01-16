2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets a host of revisions inside and out and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine has joined the lineup

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the start of bookings for the 2024 Creta earlier this month and the official images were also revealed to hype up the anticipation. It has today been launched in India and carries a starting price of Rs. 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, introductory price). The diesel option prices start from Rs. 1,30,100, AT at Rs. 1,26,000 and 1.5L turbo at Rs. 1,30,100 onwards.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has been made available in a total of seven trim levels namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O) while the colour palette offers a total of six monotone and one dual-tone paint scheme. The heavily updated Creta comes with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a more premium and feature-rich interior.

The Creta has been the leader in the midsize SUV segment since its inception back in 2015. The second generation arrived in early 2020 and after nearly three years, a major overhaul has been presented. It comes with six airbags as a standard feature, and the top-spec trims are equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech.

2024 Hyundai Creta Petrol Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) 1. 1.5L Petrol MT E Rs. 10,99,900 2. 1.5L Petrol MT EX Rs. 12,17,700 3. 1.5L Petrol MT S Rs. 13,39,200 4. 1.5L Petrol MT S(O) Rs. 14,32,400 5. 1.5L Petrol MT SX Rs. 15,26,900 6. 1.5L Petrol MT SX Tech Rs. 15,94,900 7. 1.5L Petrol MT SX(O) Rs. 17,23,800 8. 1.5L Petrol iVT S(O) Rs. 15,82,400 9. 1.5L Petrol iVT SX Tech Rs. 17,44,900 10. 1.5L Petrol iVT SX(O) Rs. 18,69,800 11. 1.5L T Petrol SX(0) Rs. 19,99,900

2024 Hyundai Creta Diesel Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) 1. 1.5L Diesel MT E Rs. 12,44,900 2. 1.5L Diesel MT EX Rs. 13,67,700 3. 1.5L Diesel MT S Rs. 14,89,200 4. 1.5L Diesel MT S(O) Rs. 15,82,400 5. 1.5L Diesel MT SX Tech Rs. 17,44,900 6. 1.5L Diesel MT SX(O) Rs. 18,73,900 7. 1.5L Diesel AT S(O) Rs. 17,32,400 8. 1.5L Diesel AT SX(O) Rs. 19,99,900

It provides a comprehensive set of 19 features and some of the key additions are adaptive cruise control, automotive night vision, blind spot detection and collision avoidance technologies. More significantly, the overall structure has been strengthened to enhance overall safety. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines have been carried over.

2024 Hyundai Creta Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L NA Petrol/1.5L Diesel/1.5L Turbo Petrol Power 115 PS/116 PS/160 PS Torque 144 Nm/250 Nm/253 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed MT & CVT/6-Speed MT & 6-Speed AT/DCT

The 1.5L petrol engine generates 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5L diesel engine delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. Additionally, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine is good enough to churn out a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed MT, a CVT, a six-speed torque converter AT, and a seven-speed DCT.

2024 Hyundai Creta Dimensions Measurements Length 4,315 mm Width 1,790 mm Height 1,630 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm Bootspace 433 litres

Notably, the new turbo gasoline engine is exclusively sold in the fully-loaded SX (O) trim, paired solely with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, with no regular MT or iMT options. The packed equipment list encompasses over 70 safety features and 36 of them can be had right from the base variant, enhancing its VFM prospect.

You could also find, a 360-degree camera system, Blind-spot View Monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, latest Hyundai BlueLink connectivity, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster shared with the Alcazar.

Other feature highlights are a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, front-row ventilated seats, leatherette seats with new graphics, leather-wrapped gear shifter, rear headrest cushions, leatherette door armrest covering, rear seat two step recline function, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, ambient lighting, an in-built music streaming app, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

The reservations for the 2024 Hyundai Creta are open for a token of Rs. 25,000 at authorised Hyundai dealerships and online, and the customer deliveries will officially begin before the end of this month. The new Hyundai Creta embodies the latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy with the front fascia showcasing a parametric black chrome grille and an upright hood section.

The distinct quad-beam LED headlamps and updated LED positioning lamps contribute to enhancing its overall appeal. The updated side profile of the 2024 Hyundai Creta is accentuated by newly designed alloy wheels. At the back, it gains connected LED tail lamps, a sporty new spoiler design with an integrated LED stop lamp, a redesigned tailgate and a revised bumper with a skid plate.