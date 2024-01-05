2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Features, ADAS, Safety Details Unveiled

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched in the coming days and its bookings are already open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the commencement of bookings for the 2024 Creta a couple of days ago besides revealing a few teaser images of the interior and exterior. It will be available in a total of seven variants namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O). The colour palette will comprise six single-tone and one dual-tone paint scheme.

The heavily updated Creta will go on sale in the coming days and today its features and technologies have been divulged. It is no secret that the 2024 Hyundai Creta will get six airbags as standard while the top-spec trims will be equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) enabling a total of 19 features.

More importantly, the overall structure has been reinforced for enhanced safety. The equipment list composes more than 70 safety features and 36 of which will be standard, Surround View Monitor (SVM) or 360-degree camera, Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), dual-zone automatic climate control system, latest Hyundai BlueLink connectivity, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument console borrowed from the Alcazar.

Other highlights are voice enabled panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat, front row ventilated seats, eight-speaker Bose audio, in-built music streaming app, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), disc brakes on all four wheels and ESC (Electronic Stability Control). The midsize SUV will be sold in three powertrain choices.

The 1.5L petrol engine is good enough to produce 115 PS and 144 Nm while a 1.5L diesel engine kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine makes 160 PS and 253 Nm. A six-speed MT, a CVT, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT are transmission options and the new turbo gasoline mill will be offered only in a fully-loaded SX (O) trim.

It will be paired with a DCT only as no regular MT or iMT has been presented. The bookings are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at dealerships and online, and the deliveries will commence before the end of this month in India.