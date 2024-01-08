2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Design Sketches Revealed Officially

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will be officially launched on January 16 and it gets a myriad of revisions inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today revealed the official design sketches of the new Creta, which is due to launch on January 16, 2024. The second largest car producer in the country says the facelifted Creta draws inspiration from ‘urban lifestyle and the spirit of the outdoors’ to elevate the SUV experience.

Speaking on the new Creta, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We take great delight in presenting the avant-garde design renders and exciting direction of the forthcoming new Hyundai CRETA. By seamlessly blending Hyundai’s signature design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ with cutting-edge technologies, the new Hyundai CRETA is once again set to revolutionize the SUV lifestyle in India.”

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is based on the latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy and gets a thoroughly restyled exterior. The front fascia comprises a new parametric black chrome grille and an upright hood section displaying a robust road presence while the distinctive quad beam LED headlamps and new LED positioning lamps elevate its overall appeal further.

The updated side profile of the 2024 Hyundai Creta is accentuated by a new alloy wheel design and at the back, the midsize SUV gains a new connected LED tail lamps, a sporty new spoiler design with an integrated LED stop lamp, a redesigned tailgate and a revised bumper with a skid plate. The new horizon LED tail lamps are said to enhance visibility from the rear during the night.

The heavily updated interior boasts a new horizontal dashboard with seamlessly integrated infotainment and digital cluster screens, each 10.25-inch in size, premium leatherette seats with modern graphics, leatherette wrapped gear shifter, rear headrest cushions, leatherette door armrest covering, leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, ambient lighting, rear seat two step recline function, etc.

The equipment list will also comprise six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS tech with 19 assistive features, automatic climate control and more than 70 in-car connected features. The bookings are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and it will be available in a total of seven variants namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).