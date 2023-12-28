2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Coming Next Month – Top Things To Know

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will make its global debut on January 16 with a slew of revisions inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will host the world premiere of the facelifted Creta on January 16, 2024 and it has been caught testing several times on public roads giving us a sneak peek into the exterior and interior changes. On the outside, it will follow the latest Sensuous Sportiness design language adopted by other Hyundai models in India as well as abroad.

The exterior is heavily inspired by the latest Santa Fe sold in the global markets as well as Palisade and the Exter micro SUV, which went on sale earlier this year in India. The front fascia boasts a thorough revision with new headlamps and bonnet, grille section and bumper while the LED Daytime Running Lights are also brand new.

Elsewhere, you could also find, newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps with H-shaped signatures, revised rear bumper and a tweaked tailgate. Spy images also indicate the presence of a new all-digital instrument console borrowed from the Alcazar with white dials, and a new two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, same as the Verna.

It will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink, automatic climate control, new seat upholstery, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS as in the facelifted Kia Seltos, ambient lighting, air purifier, six airbags as standard, panoramic sunroof, etc.

We do expect it to get its chassis reinforced as the latest Verna has five-star Global NCAP safety rating. As for the performance, a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque will join the lineup. It will accompany the 115 PS 1.5L NA petrol and the 116 PS 1.5L diesel engine options.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will also gain new colour schemes and perhaps upholstery options and it will continue to rival Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Expect the prices to start around Rs. 10.99 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom).